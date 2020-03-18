USD/JPY: US Treasury yields are limiting the downside

Japanese trade surplus surpassed the market’s expectations in February while equities are plummeting worldwide, indicating panic remains the same, Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet briefs.
Key quotes
“The US announced measures on Tuesday that led to Wall Street closing in the green, but sentiment turned again sour, with Asian and European equities trading in the red.”
“US Treasury yields are easing, although at their highest in two weeks, limiting the downside for USD/JPY.”
“Japan published the February Merchandise Trade Balance, which posted an impressive surplus of ¥1109.8B. Imports declined 14%, while exports contracted 1.0% in the same month, better than anticipated.
”The US will publish today Housing Starts and Building Permits for February.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
