USD/JPY: US-Japan 10-yr yield spread at 12-week high, risk reversals slide

USD/JPY: US-Japan 10-yr yield spread at 12-week high, risk reversals slideBy Omkar Godbole
The rally in the USD/JPY pair appears to have run out of steam around 113.00 handle, however, the US-Japan 10-yr yield spread is showing no signs of slowdown.
Yield spread
- The spread currently stands at 228 basis points [bps]; the highest since July 7. The widening yield spread signals the Dollar-Yen pair is likely to remain bid and could break above 113.00 levels.
Risk reversals drop
- The one-month 25-delta risk reversal gauge dropped to -1.90; the lowest level since May 29. It indicates heigtened demand for Put options.
While the yield differential favors a break above 113.00 in USD/JPY, the risk reversals gauge shows the investors are hedging against a potential pull back in the USD/JPY pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.