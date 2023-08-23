USD/JPY: Upward momentum picks up pace – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
Further upside in USD/JPY seems probable in the short-term horizon, argue UOB Group’s Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: Our view for USD to “rise above last week’s high near 146.55” did not materialise as it traded in a range of 145.51/146.39. The price movements appear to be part of a consolidation phase. Today, we expect USD to trade sideways between 145.35 and 146.30. 

Next 1-3 weeks: We continue to hold the same view as yesterday (22 Aug, spot at 146.20). As highlighted, despite USD rebounding from 144.92, there is hardly any increase in upward momentum. That said, there is room for USD to rise above last week’s high near 146.55. However, it remains to be seen if there is enough momentum to carry USD to the next major resistance at 147.50. Overall, only a breach of 144.50 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that USD is not advancing further.

