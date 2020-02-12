Receding coronavirus concerns have played against the safe-haven yen, but also limited dollar’s bullish potential against other major rivals. As Chief analyst at FXStreet Valeria Bednarik notes, pair’s technical indicators lack directional strenght.
Key quotes
“The USD/JPY pair has hit a February high of 110.12, holding around the 110.00 figure in the current London session.”
“Japan released the preliminary estimate of January Machine Tool Orders, which plummeted a 35.6%, after losing in December 33.6%.”
“The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish according to the 4-hour chart, as it continues to develop above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength.”
“The pair topped at 110.28 in January and would need to advance beyond the level to confirm a bullish stance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
