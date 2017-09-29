USD/JPY: Upside parallels have emerged on the daily chart - Natixis

USD/JPY: Upside parallels have emerged on the daily chart - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to Micaella Feldstein, Research Analyst at Natixis, upside parallels have emerged on the daily chart, the weekly indicators have turned around and important technical thresholds at 112.67-112.80 (weekly parabolic) were cleared.
Key Quotes
“Against this backdrop, a stronger rally is likely to 113.31113.43 (daily Bollinger upper band) ahead of 113.73-113.83 (weekly Bollinger upper band).”
“A break of this last area would be needed to initiate a lasting recovery to 114.46-114.60 (rising trendline) ahead of 115.85-116.10 (Fibonacci extensions). The supports lie at 112.67/80, at 112, at 111.51, at 110.95-111.03 and at 110.22.”
