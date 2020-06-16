USD/JPY: Upbeat US Retail Sales figures to weigh on the yen

USD/JPY is stuck around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump, just above 107.25, after the Bank of Japan expanded its support program to 110 trillion yen. Positive US Retail Sales data would hurt the yen, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
See:
US Retail Sales Preview: Five major banks expectations for May report
US Retail Sales Preview: The greater, the best for equities and USD
Key quotes
“The BoJ had a monetary policy meeting, yet, as expected, rates were left unchanged. ‘Interest rates are not likely to be raised in fiscal 2021 or fiscal 2022,’ said Governor Kuroda. Policymakers decided to further boost its support program to 110 trillion yen.”
“The US session will bring May Retail Sales, foreseen bouncing from -16.4% to 8%. The core reading, Retail Sales Control Group, is expected at 4.7% from -15.3%. Given the positive tone of equities, a better-than-expected reading could send them further up, and weigh on the safe-haven yen.”
“The 4-hour chart shows that the bullish potential remains well limited. Technical indicators have turned south, although they are currently within neutral levels, while the price is unable to advance beyond a flat 200 SMA.”
“The main resistance comes at 107.80, where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below 106.95, the immediate support.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 US Retail Sales smash expectations
EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 down for the day as the markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus, and encouraging news over a common drug to fight COVID-19. US retail sales jump by 17.7%, more than doubling expectations.
GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1
Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.
The Fed to the rescue of the stock market
The stock market should be happy. The Fed came to the rescue of the stock market with the bond-buying program and creation of a new index. Nobody else in the Trump administration is taking charge and the Federal Reseve's leadership is much needed.
Gold clings to modest daily gains, around $1730 area
Gold traded with modest gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1730 region.