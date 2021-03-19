USD/JPY up against a wall of resistance ahead of BoJ

- USD/JPY is struggling to extend deeper into supply territory ahead of the BoJ.
- USD taking a break as US yields hold back from fresh highs.
The US dollar outperformed. The DXY climbed from a low of 91.3010 to a high of 91.9040 on the day.
It is confirmed that the Fed will still need to see 'substantial further progress' before 'thinking about thinking' about a taper that doesn't bode well for investment flows into gold in the near-term.
US yields rose and the treasury curve steepened following the FOMC meeting, as Chair Powell indicated that the Fed is committed to keep short term interest rates low despite growth and inflation forecasts.
We saw a high of 1.7540% in the 10-year Treasury yield following an initial run in London trade, climbing above 1.70% for the first time since Jan. 24, 2020.
There was then a follow-through at the start of New York trade before they started to drift lower into late Wall Street, dropping back to 1.7150% by the bell.
The 2-year government bond yields climbed 3bps from 0.13% to 0.16%.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan announces its policy decision and there is no fixed time as usual.
''The usually well-connected Nikkei News yesterday claimed that the BoJ would widen the yield tolerance band on its 10-year bond target to -0.25% to +0.25% and make other alterations such as switching to ad hoc equity ETF purchases rather than a fixed annual target, all part of a long-running major review into the bank’s policy approach,'' analysts at Westpac explained.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|108.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.52
|Daily SMA50
|105.71
|Daily SMA100
|104.86
|Daily SMA200
|105.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.3
|Previous Daily Low
|108.62
|Previous Weekly High
|109.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
GBP/USD tumbles to around 1.39 as the BOE signals patience
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.39 after the BOE said it is waiting for clear evidence of inflation progress before tightening policy. The dollar is also gaining ground in response to higher Treasury yields.
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is widely expected to keep its policy rate steady at -0.1% following the two-day policy meeting ending on Friday. More importantly, the BoJ will release the findings of its policy review alongside the policy statement.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.