USD/JPY under pressure drops to test August lows under 110.00

USD/JPY under pressure drops to test August lows under 110.00By Matías Salord
The US dollar is under pressure across the board following weak data. USD/JPY dropped to 109.94, reaching the lowest level since Tuesday. The pair quickly bounced back above 110.00 but still faces downward pressure.
USD down on data
The slide of the greenback started after the release of the ISM non-manufacturing index that came at 53.9 in July, below the 57.0 expected by analysts and under the 57.4 of the previous month. It is the lowest reading in 11 months. Earlier, another report of the service sector, the Markit PMI surpassed expectation by rising to 54.7 (above the 57.2 expected).
US ISM disappoints on growth, but some signs of pipeline price pressures - ING
Today’s data contributes to rising speculations that the Federal Reserve could extend the pause in its tightening cycle over the next months. Attention regarding data now points toward tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls. Market consensus expects an increase of 183K jobs during July.
USD/JPY Levels to watch
The area around 110.00 is being tested. The pair traded below several times during the week but it always managed to recover. If it consolidates below, it would open the doors to a slide toward 109.50. On the upside, resistance levels might be seen at 110.25 (Aug 2 low), 110.55 (Asian session low) and 110.80 (daily high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.