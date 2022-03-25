Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (23 Mar, spot at 121.05), we highlighted that risk for USD ‘is still clearly on the upside’. We indicated that ‘the next resistance level of note is at 121.50 followed by 122.00’. USD cracked both resistance levels yesterday (24 Mar) as it jumped to a high of 122.40. The USD rally that started about three weeks ago (see annotations in the chart below) appears to have room to extend further. The next level to focus on is at 123.00. On the downside, a breach of 121.00 (‘strong support’ level was at 120.00 yesterday) would indicate that the USD rally is ready to take a breather.”

24-hour view: “The manner by which USD leaped to 122.40 came as a surprise (we were expecting USD to trade sideways). While deeply overbought, the rally has scope to advance to 122.60 first before the current upward pressure should ease. The next resistance at 123.00 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 121.70 followed by 121.40.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.