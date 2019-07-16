USD/JPY turns back below 108.00 mark, focus remains on US data, Powell’s speech

- Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the JPY and prompts some selling.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand might help limit the downside, for now.
- Traders now eye US retail sales data and Powell’s speech for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair surrendered a major part of its early uptick and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the 107.95 region.
The pair continued with its struggle to sustain/build on the momentum beyond the 108.00 handle, with a combination of negative factors prompting some intraday selling during the early European trading session.
The prevailing cautions mood supported demand for traditional safe-haven assets - including the Japanese Yen and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's sudden drop of around 15-pips over the past hour or so.
Bearish traders further took cues from a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, albeit a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand might help limit the downside, at least for the time being.
It would now be interesting to see if the pair can find any fresh buying at lower levels or the current pullback marks the resumption of the recent downfall as the focus now shifts to the release of US monthly retail sales figures.
Traders on Tuesday will also take cues from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech, which might provide some fresh insight over the central bank's policy outlook and influence the near-term USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|107.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108
|Daily SMA50
|108.74
|Daily SMA100
|110.05
|Daily SMA200
|110.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.11
|Previous Daily Low
|107.8
|Previous Weekly High
|109
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.8
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
