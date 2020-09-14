USD/JPY tumbles to two week lows near 105.50 as yen outperforms

- Yen rises across the board despite risk appetite.
- US dollar continues under pressure, DXY drops below 93.00
The USD/JPY dropped further after the beginning of the American session and even as Wall Street indexes climbed to fresh highs. The pair broke below 106.00 and tumbled to 105.53, reaching the lowest level since August 31.
Broken correlation
The yen is outperforming on Monday despite the rally in equity prices. The Dow Jones is gaining 1.19% and the S&P 500 1.59%. Usually the Japanese currency weakens amid risk appetite, but that is not the case today.
The improvement in market sentiment did not stop USD/JPY to drop to the lowest in two weeks. Also gold is rising. The worst performer among currencies is the US Dollar. The DXY fell below 93.00, to the lowest since Thursday.
The decline in USD/JPY took place even amid a margin decline in US Yields and ahead of the FOMC meeting that will start tomorrow. The key development over the last hour in Japan has been the victory in a party election of Yoshihide Suga, the next prime minister. He has been chief cabinet secretary to Abe and he is seen as a continuation.
Technical levels
The USD/JPY is having the worst slide since August 28. It could post the lowest close since then, after being unable to move away from 106.00 for weeks. A close around current levels would be a sign of vulnerability ahead. Below 105.50 the next support is seen at 105.05/10 (August lows).
On the upside, a recovery above 106.00 should keep the pair in the current range. A break of 106.50 should clear the way to more gains and toward 107.00.
More levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|106.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.03
|Daily SMA50
|106.29
|Daily SMA100
|106.84
|Daily SMA200
|107.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.27
|Previous Daily Low
|106.06
|Previous Weekly High
|106.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.79
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.