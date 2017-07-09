USD/JPY tumbles to test 2017 lows as US bond rise

USD/JPY tumbles to test 2017 lows as US bond riseBy Matías Salord
The Japanese yen gained momentum across the board during the American session and following the ECB meeting. Rising US bonds favored the Japanese currency. USD/JPY is testing 2017 lows.
USD/PY break below 108.50
The pair resumed the slide after approaching 109.00. In the move down it broke below 108.45 (Sept 6 low) and bottomed at 108.12, the lowest since April. It remains near the lows, slightly above 108.10. A daily close around current levels would be the lowest since November 2016.
USD/JPY accelerated the decline amid a rally in Treasuries. The 10-year yield dropped from 2.10% to 2.03%, the lowest since November 2016. A reduction in the expectations of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve during 2017 weakened the greenback. Taking into account Fed funds futures the odds of a December rate hike are at the lowest since May.
Levels to watch
To the upside, resistance level might be located at 108.45 (Sep 6 low), 108.95 (20-hour moving average) and 109.25 (daily high). On the flip side, support could be seen at 108.10/15 (2017 low),107.75 (Nov 14 low) and 106.95 (Nov 10 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.