- USD/JPY has slipped to near 123.50 as falling US Treasury yields weaken the greenback against yen.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields attracted offers after printing a three-year high at 2.66%.
- IIMF has advocated a prolonged ultra-loose policy for the BOJ.
The USD/JPY has slipped sharply in the Asian session at around 123.50 after juggling in a narrow range of 123.71-123.93. On Thursday, the asset is displaying a bearish open rejection-reverse trading session. The USD/JPY opened at 123.80, moved higher to 123.93, and then the yen bulls attacked the asset, which dragged the major sharply below the opening price to a low near 123.50.
The asset has been offered by the market participants on the subdued performance of US Treasury yields on Thursday. The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields have retreated from the highs of 2.66% while the 2-year US Treasury yields, which are more sensitive to the interest rates, have faced more heat. The reason behind bears gaining control over the Treasury yields is that the market participants have already discounted the hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
Meanwhile, the report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) advocates that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) should stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy for a prolonged period. Higher commodity prices and a rebound in the consumption pattern may pressure BOJ to paddle the interest rates but a consistent dovish stance will be beneficial for the economy. Apart from that, IMF has cut Japan's 2022 economic growth projection to 2.4%, significantly lower than the forecast of 3.3% reported in January.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|123.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.76
|Daily SMA50
|117.45
|Daily SMA100
|115.88
|Daily SMA200
|113.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.05
|Previous Daily Low
|123.46
|Previous Weekly High
|125.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.28
|Previous Monthly High
|125.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits Trade Balance figures, sits within weekly resistance
AUD/USD was under pressure on Wednesday, despite the hawkish twist at the Reserve Bank of Australia in the prior Asian session. AUD/USD succumbed to a hawkish Federal Reserve Open market Committee meeting minutes instead.
EUR/USD: Bears are on the prowl but bulls are firming up
EUR/USD is hardening on the support area following today's minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The US dollar surged higher to fresh 2022 highs but the euro remains within familiar ranges, albeit eyeing a run to test the 2022 lows.
Gold balances around $1,920, establishes below 200-EMA, fresh sanctions on Russia
Gold has been witnessing a lackluster performance over the last six trading sessions. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a range of $1,915.22-1,949.86. Fresh sanctions imposed on Russia by the US will escalate the financial shock on Moscow.
Algorand price could run up 17% with this trade setup
Algorand price could surprise the bears aiming for the March lows. Traders should keep their eyes on Algorand for a potential continuation of the uptrend. Algorand price is currently trading at $0.79.
Fed Governor Brainard and the bond meltdown
Fed Governor Brainard's suggestion of a rapid unwind of the Fed's balance sheet stoked a bond market sell-off that is continuing today, rippling through the capital markets. The US 10-year yield is rising for the fourth consecutive session.