The USD/JPY four-hour chart is biased to the downside. A consolidation in USD/JPY below 133.50 would point to an extension of the correction, with the next support seen at 132.90. On the upside, immediate resistance is located at 134.40/50 and above at 135.00.

Chair Powell does not expect 75bp rake hikes to be common. The pace of rate hikes will depend on incoming data. He sees that inflation developments warranted a bigger hike at the June meeting. The dollar turned lower after his comments. The conference is taking place and remains a source of volatility.

The Federal Reserve raised its target rate by 75 basis points, the biggest move since 1994. In the statement, the Fed mentioned that more interest rates are coming and warned there are increasing risks of a recession.

The dollar initially appreciated across the board but then reversed sharply, erasing gains in a few minutes. Stocks rebounded sharply and printed fresh highs while at the same time, US yields turned to the downside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.