USD/JPY trims losses, rises back above 109.00

  • US dollar moves off lows versus Japanese yen despite the decline in Wall Street. 
  • USD/JPY correction finds support at 108.95, close above 109.30 would point to more gains. 

The USD/JPY pair trimmed losses over the last hours amid a recovery of the US dollar and despite the decline in equity prices in Wall Street. Main indexes are falling, retreating from record highs. 

The pair bottomed earlier today at 108.88 and after moving sideways for hours broke to the upside. As of writing trades at 109.10, still down for the day, but off lows and with a bullish tone. 

Concerns about the situation in Hong Kong weigh on USD/JPY at the beginning of the week. Market volume today is expected to be low due to Veterans Day in the US. The bond market is closed.  The US Dollar Index (DXY) is falling modestly on Monday as it trades at 98.20. It represents a modest bearish correction from the three-week high it reached last week at 98.40.

Technical outlook 

The pair appears to be recovering the bullish momentum that prevailed last week after a moderate correction. The decline found support around 108.95; a break lower would clear the way to the next support at 108.70; then comes 108.40. 

On the upside the immediate resistance lies at 109.20; while a daily close clearly on top of 109.30 would reinforced the upside bias. 
 

 

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.08
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 109.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.71
Daily SMA50 107.98
Daily SMA100 107.64
Daily SMA200 109.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.48
Previous Daily Low 109.08
Previous Weekly High 109.49
Previous Weekly Low 108.1
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 108.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

