- USD/JPY retreats over 200 pips from a multi-day top touched in the aftermath of the BoJ decision.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes, sliding US bond yields weigh heavily on the USD and exert pressure.
- Traders now look to the US PPI and monthly Retail Sales figures for some meaningful opportunities.
The USD/JPY pair trims a major part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ)-inspired gains to a multi-day peak and slides back below mid-129.00s during the first half of the European session.
The US Dollar comes under heavy selling pressure following a strong intraday rally and turns out to be a key factor attracting some sellers around the USD/JPY pair at higher levels. Firming expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed trigger a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and weigh on the Greenback. In fact, the markets now seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its hawkish stance amid signs of easing inflationary pressure and have been pricing in a smaller 25 bps rate hike in February.
Despite the sharp intraday pullback of over 175 pips from the 131.55-131.60 area, the USD/JPY pair is still up nearly 1% for the day in the wake of the BoJ's dovish policy decision. The Japanese central bank maintained ultra-low interest rates and left its yield curve control measures unchanged, defying expectations for more hawkish signals. The announcement triggers a steep fall in the Japanese bond yields, recording the biggest drop since September 2003. This, in turn, might continue to weigh on the JPY and lend support to the USD/JPY pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) and monthly Retail Sales figures later during the early North American session. Apart from this, speeches by a slew of FOMC members and the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, which tends to drive demand for the safe-haven JPY. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.6
|Today Daily Change
|1.39
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|128.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.65
|Daily SMA50
|135.59
|Daily SMA100
|140.42
|Daily SMA200
|136.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.16
|Previous Daily Low
|127.99
|Previous Weekly High
|132.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.46
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0850 as US Dollar falls with yields
EUR/USD is extending the rebound above 1.0850 in the European session. The US Dollar comes under renewed selling pressure amid falling Treasury yields and a cautious mood. ECB's Villeroy dismisses dovish ECB talks. US data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground above 1.2300 after mixed UK CPI data
GBP/USD is holding the renewed upside above 1.2300, unperturbed by the mixed UK CPI data amid the fresh US Dollar weakness. The annualized UK headline CPI eased further to 10.5% in December while the monthly figure matched estimates with 0.4%.
Gold eyes $1,918 and $1,922 on the road to recovery
Gold price stages a decent comeback as US Dollar falls with Treasury bond yields. USD/JPY reversal post-BoJ also weighs down on the US Dollar ahead of US data. Gold price needs to take out the key $1,918 barrier to resume the uptrend
Here’s what Bitcoin, Ethereum prices need for an explosive rally following US PPI release
The release of the latest US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, which measures factory gate price inflation, could significantly impact Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies when it is released at 13:30 GMT on Wednesday, January 18.
US Retail Sales and PPI Preview: Low expectations may trigger upside surprise, US Dollar boost Premium
The US consumer never misses a good bargain – expecting modest Christmas shopping while prices down seem misguided. That creates an opportunity. The US Dollar has room to rise – at least against vulnerable currencies.