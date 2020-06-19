USD/JPY: Trend turns lower again, support seen at 106.67/57 – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY remains under pressure after losing the 107.00 level and analysts at Credit Suisse continue to look for the risk to turn back lower with support seen at 106.67/57.
Key quotes
“With support at 107.00/106.92 removed we continue to look for the trend to turn meaningfully lower again. Support is seen initially at 106.67/57 ahead of 106.38/31 and then the 105.98 May low. Whilst a fresh rebound from this latter level should be allowed for, a break in due course can see the downtrend extend with support next at 105.20 – the 61.8% retracement of the March rally. We would then look for a fresh hold here.”
“Near-term resistance remains at 107.13/17, then 107.45. Above 107.64 is needed to clear the way for a deeper recovery in the broader sideways range with resistance next at 108.21/24, then 108.55/60, with fresh sellers expected here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pushed down toward 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Forex Today: Calm before the “quadruple witching” storm amid coronavirus, economic uncertainty
Markets have stabilized after as coronavirus concerns are somewhat softer while economic uncertainty remains high as the dollar is holding onto gains. The "quadruple witching" event is set to trigger high volatility as the week draws to an end.
Gold: Bulls looking to extend intraday positive move beyond $1730-32 region
Gold built on its steady intraday positive move through the early European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just above the $1730 level.
Coronavirus update: Beijing’s new infections tick up to 25, outbreak still under control?
The latest coronavirus statistics published by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Friday, showed that the Mainland reported 32 new infections as of end-June 18 vs. 28 a day earlier. The risk sentiment turns tepid.