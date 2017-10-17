USD/JPY treading water above 112.00

USD/JPY treading water above 112.00By Pablo Piovano
The greenback is trading around yesterday’s close vs. the Japanese currency, taking USD/JPY to the 112.10/15 band.
USD/JPY looks to USTs, US data
The pair is struggling to add gains to yesterday’s advance against the backdrop of a consolidative theme in yields of the US 10-year benchmark, currently hovering over the 2.31% area.
In the meantime, spot appears to have found some decent support in the 111.70 region, all amidst the resurgence of dip-buyers, easing concerns over North Korea and the (high) probability of an LDP victory at the Sunday elections in Japan.
On the data front, US export/import price index is next on tap, seconded by September’s capacity utilization, industrial and manufacturing production, the NAHB index and TIC flows.
USD/JPY levels to consider
As of writing the pair is retreating 0.01% at 112.18 facing the immediate support at 111.78 (200-day sma) seconded by 111.66 (low Oct.16) and then 111.11 (38.2% Fibo of 107.33-113.44). On the other hand, a break above 112.43 (10-day sma) would test 112.83 (high Oct.10) and finally 113.44 (high Oct.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.