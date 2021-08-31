USD/JPY trades with modest losses, remains below 110.00 mark amid weaker USD

- USD/JPY faced rejection near the key 110.00 psychological mark and edged lower on Tuesday.
- Uncertainty over the Fed’s next policy move and declining US bond yields weighed on the USD.
- Weaker Chinese data, COVID-19 woes benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and refreshed daily lows, around the 109.80 region heading into the European session.
The pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from multi-day lows, instead faced rejection near the key 110.00 psychological mark and was pressured by a combination of factors. The US dollar dropped to two-week lows amid fading hopes for an earlier than expected Fed lift-off. This, along with reviving demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
During the highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reassured the markets that the Fed is in no hurry to raise interest rates. The repricing of the likely timing of the Fed's move to tighten its monetary policy led to some follow-through decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as a key factor that continued undermining the greenback.
Meanwhile, investors remain worried about the potential fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. The concerns were further fueled by disappointing Chinese data released earlier this Tuesday. According to the official report, manufacturing sector activity expanded at a slightly slower pace while business activity in the services sector contracted sharply in August.
This, in turn, drove some haven flows towards the JPY, though a generally positive tone around the equity markets might help limit any deeper losses for the USD/JPY pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for an extension of last week's sharp pullback from a resistance marked the top boundary of a short-term trading range.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index later during the early North American session. Traders might further take cues from the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|109.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.86
|Daily SMA50
|110.14
|Daily SMA100
|109.66
|Daily SMA200
|107.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.96
|Previous Daily Low
|109.7
|Previous Weekly High
|110.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.41
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields lower amid a mixed session. China's slowdown concerns could check the gains in the euro. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.3800, having found strong bids near the 1.3750 region. The China slowdown-led risk-off flows drag Treasury yields lower alongside the US dollar. Looming Brexit concerns could cap the upside in the cable ahead of the key US data.