USD/JPY trades with modest losses, manages to hold above 106.00 handle for now

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight solid rebound from fresh multi-month lows.
  • Escalating US-China trade tensions continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.

The USD/JPY pair edged lower on Thursday and gave up a part of its overnight goodish bounce from fresh multi-month lows, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the 106.00 handle.
 
The overnight solid rebound in the US equity markets weighed on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move around the major. This coupled with a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US Dollar and further collaborated to the pair's late recovery on Wednesday.

US-China trade war fears continue to weigh

Despite a strong follow-through uptick in the US bond yields, the pair failed to capitalize on the up-move and witnessed some fresh selling after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday set the official reference rate for the Chinese currency at the weakest level since 2008 - above the closely-watched 7.0 barrier against the USD.
 
The move did little to ease market concerns over a full-blown US-China trade war and its impact on the global economic growth, which might continue to underpin the Japanese Yen's perceived safe-haven demand and keep a lid on any meaningful recovery amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.15
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 106.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.8
Daily SMA50 108.03
Daily SMA100 109.44
Daily SMA200 110.34
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.47
Previous Daily Low 105.49
Previous Weekly High 109.32
Previous Weekly Low 106.5
Previous Monthly High 109.01
Previous Monthly Low 107.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

