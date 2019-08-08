USD/JPY trades with modest losses, manages to hold above 106.00 handle for now

- Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight solid rebound from fresh multi-month lows.
- Escalating US-China trade tensions continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower on Thursday and gave up a part of its overnight goodish bounce from fresh multi-month lows, albeit has managed to hold its neck above the 106.00 handle.
The overnight solid rebound in the US equity markets weighed on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move around the major. This coupled with a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the US Dollar and further collaborated to the pair's late recovery on Wednesday.
US-China trade war fears continue to weigh
Despite a strong follow-through uptick in the US bond yields, the pair failed to capitalize on the up-move and witnessed some fresh selling after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Thursday set the official reference rate for the Chinese currency at the weakest level since 2008 - above the closely-watched 7.0 barrier against the USD.
The move did little to ease market concerns over a full-blown US-China trade war and its impact on the global economic growth, which might continue to underpin the Japanese Yen's perceived safe-haven demand and keep a lid on any meaningful recovery amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|106.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.8
|Daily SMA50
|108.03
|Daily SMA100
|109.44
|Daily SMA200
|110.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.47
|Previous Daily Low
|105.49
|Previous Weekly High
|109.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.65
