USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • N. Korean headlines prompt some safe-haven buying and exert some pressure.
  • The USD stood tall amid tempered Fed rate cut bets and helped limit losses.
  • Positive trade-related development further lends support ahead of US data.

The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range. 

The pair on Wednesday managed to reverse a dip to sub-108.00s but failed to capitalize on the move, rather met with some fresh supply amid reviving safe-haven demand after North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea early on Thursday.

Despite a modest pullback, the pair has managed to hold its neck above the 108.00 handle and was being supported by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar as the focus remains on the highly anticipated central bank meetings. 

This coupled with a positive trade-related development, wherein a White House statement confirmed that top US negotiators will meet their Chinese counterparts starting July 30, helped limit any meaningful downfall, at least for the time being.

Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of durable goods orders data for June, will influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.11
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 108.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.1
Daily SMA50 108.48
Daily SMA100 109.81
Daily SMA200 110.59
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.28
Previous Daily Low 107.93
Previous Weekly High 108.38
Previous Weekly Low 107.21
Previous Monthly High 108.8
Previous Monthly Low 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle

