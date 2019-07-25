USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle

- N. Korean headlines prompt some safe-haven buying and exert some pressure.
- The USD stood tall amid tempered Fed rate cut bets and helped limit losses.
- Positive trade-related development further lends support ahead of US data.
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
The pair on Wednesday managed to reverse a dip to sub-108.00s but failed to capitalize on the move, rather met with some fresh supply amid reviving safe-haven demand after North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea early on Thursday.
Despite a modest pullback, the pair has managed to hold its neck above the 108.00 handle and was being supported by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar as the focus remains on the highly anticipated central bank meetings.
This coupled with a positive trade-related development, wherein a White House statement confirmed that top US negotiators will meet their Chinese counterparts starting July 30, helped limit any meaningful downfall, at least for the time being.
Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of durable goods orders data for June, will influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|108.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.1
|Daily SMA50
|108.48
|Daily SMA100
|109.81
|Daily SMA200
|110.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.28
|Previous Daily Low
|107.93
|Previous Weekly High
|108.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.21
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.68
EUR/USD remains on the back foot ahead of IFO, the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, not far from the 2019 lows. The euro struggled with disappointing figures on Wednesday and now awaits the German IFO business climate ahead of the all-important ECB decision.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
Gold: 200-HMA, 1-week-long support-line question sellers
Following its failure to rise past-200 HMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside, Gold declines to $1,422.30 heading into the European open on Thursday.
Forex Today: Draghi set to rock EUR/USD, PM Boris Johnson culls cabinet, top-tier US data eyed
The European Central Bank is left, right, and center. President Mario Draghi has pledged to provide fresh monetary stimulus but analysts are split on the timing: now or in September.