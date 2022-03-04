USD/JPY trades with modest losses below mid-115.00s, NFP eyed amid geopolitical risks

- USD/JPY witnessed some selling on Friday and retreated further from an over two-week high.
- The global rush to safety benefitted the JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding US bond yields.
- A blowout USD rally helped limit any deeper losses ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP).
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 115.30 area.
The pair extended the previous day's pullback from the 115.80 region, or the two-and-half-week high and edged lower for the second successive day on Friday. The global risk sentiment took a hit amid a further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war and forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. This, in turn, benefitted the Japanese yen and exerted some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
In the latest development, Russian troops attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and fueled fears of an environmental catastrophe. Moreover, Ukraine's regional authority confirmed that Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been seized by Russian military forces. Adding to this, media reports suggest that gas flowing from Russia to Europe has come to a halt, which further weighed on investors' sentiment.
The global flight to safety led to a sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields. This was seen as another factor that inspired bearish traders and contributed to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. That said, a blowout US dollar rally back closer to June 2020 swing high helped limit deeper losses. Traders also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of US monthly employment details.
The closely-watched NFP report is expected to show that the US economy added 400K new jobs in February and the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.9% from 4.0% in the previous month. A major divergence from the expected readings could infuse some volatility, though any immediate reaction is more likely to be short-lived. The market focus will remain glued to the incoming headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|115.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.3
|Daily SMA50
|115.03
|Daily SMA100
|114.45
|Daily SMA200
|112.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.81
|Previous Daily Low
|115.38
|Previous Weekly High
|115.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.41
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.13
EUR/USD plunges to lowest level since May 2020 below 1.1000
The shared currency remained under constant selling pressure on Friday and the EUR/USD dropped below 1.1000 for the first time since May 2020. The risk-averse market environment is providing a boost to the dollar as markets await the US February jobs report and fresh headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3300 as dollar continues to gather strength
With the greenback capitalizing on safe-haven flows on the week, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot and trades below 1.3300. Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the US NFP data.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,950 as flight-to-safety continues
Gold continues to push higher during the European trading hours and closes in on $1,950 with the yellow metal attracting investors as a safe haven. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3%, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.