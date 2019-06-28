USD/JPY trades with modest losses below 108.00 handle, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Fading US-China trade optimism boosts JPY’s safe-haven status and exerts pressure.
  • Traders eye US economic data for some short-term impetus ahead of Trump-Xi meeting.

The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias on the last trading day of the week and extended the previous session's pullback from over one-week tops.

The pair on Thursday failed to capitalize on its early positive move to levels beyond the 108.00 handle and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range amid fading US-China trade optimism after China's foreign ministry spokesman denied reports on a tentative truce between the two countries.

The clarification dampened hopes that the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will declare a trade war cease-fire at the G20 summit and provided a modest boost to the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and turned out to be one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the major.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar bulls seemed rather unimpressed by Thursday's mostly in line final US Q1 GDP report -  confirming the first quarter growth at 3.1% annualized rate, with a positive mood around equity markets also failing to lend any support or stall the downtick through the Asian session on Friday.

Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket - featuring the releases of Core PCE price index, personal income and spending data for May, Chicago PMI and revised UoM Consumer Sentiment index, will now be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.7
Today Daily Change -0.10
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 107.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.09
Daily SMA50 109.54
Daily SMA100 110.34
Daily SMA200 111.05
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.16
Previous Daily Low 107.65
Previous Weekly High 108.73
Previous Weekly Low 107.04
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.97
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 108.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.62

 

 

EUR/USD awaits euro-zone inflation, G-20 for a new direction

EUR/USD awaits euro-zone inflation, G-20 for a new direction

EUR/USD is trading in the upper half of the 1.1300 handle, little changed. Euro-zone inflation is set to remain subdued. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.

GBP/USD steady ahead of UK GDP, amid Conservative contest

GBP/USD steady ahead of UK GDP, amid Conservative contest

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 ahead of the final read of UK GDP. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit, causing concern.

USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters

USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters

USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.

Gold stages solid comeback ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Gold stages solid comeback ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Not only Japanese Prime Minister (PM) but leaders from India and China were also loud enough to criticize the downside impact of trade protectionism on the global economy during their appearances at the G20.

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750

BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145. 

