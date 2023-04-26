USD/JPY trades with modest losses around mid-133.00s amid softer USD

- USD/JPY edges lower for the second successive day, though the downside lacks follow-through.
- The BoJ’s dovish outlook, along with a positive risk tone undermine the JPY and lend support.
- The recent slump in the US bond yields weighs on the USD and might cap the upside for the pair.
The USD/JPY pair remains on the defensive for the second successive day on Wednesday, albeit manages to hold just above over a one-week low touched the previous day. The pair trades around the 133.50, down over 0.10% for the day during the early European session and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) Kazuo Ueda's dovish remarks earlier this week, along with a modest recovery in the US equity futures, undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. It is worth recalling that the new BoJ Governor said on Monday that the central bank must maintain monetary easing as trend inflation is still below 2% and added that inflation forecasts must be quite strong and close to 2% in the coming year to consider tweaking yield curve control.
The upside for the USD/JPY pair, however, remains capped, at least for the time being, amid renewed US Dollar (USD) selling, led by the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields registered its largest decline since March amid rising concerns about the regional banking sector, the possibility of an imminent recession and worries about the US debt ceiling. This, in turn, fails to assist the Greenback to capitalize on the overnight strong gains.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and move to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US macro data/central bank event risk. Investors this week will confront the release of the Advance US Q1 GDP print on Thursday, which will be followed by the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. This, along with the crucial BoJ monetary policy meeting on Friday, should provide a fresh impetus and help determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/JPY pair.
In the meantime, traders on Thursday will take cues from the release of the US Durable Goods Orders, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment should further contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.61
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|133.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.21
|Daily SMA50
|133.79
|Daily SMA100
|132.95
|Daily SMA200
|137.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.48
|Previous Daily Low
|133.37
|Previous Weekly High
|135.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.55
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
