USD/JPY trades with modest intraday losses below 150.00, downside potential seems limited

- USD/JPY meets with some supply on Thursday and snaps a three-day winning streak.
- Intervention fears and the Israel-Hamas war underpin the JPY and exert some pressure.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continue to benefit the USD and should limit deeper losses.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers during the Asian session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak back closer to the 150.00 psychological mark. Spot prices currently trade around the 149.75 region, down just over 0.10% for the day, though the downside seems cushioned in the wake of the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
Firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold rates higher for longer in the wake of a still resilient US economy and to bring inflation back to its 2% target continue to push the US Treasury bond yields higher. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond touches a fresh 16-year peak, which, in turn, is seen underpinning the Greenback and lending some support to the USD/JPY pair.
The upside, however, seems limited on the back of speculations that Japan will intervene in the FX market to combat a sustained depreciation in the Japanese Yen (JPY). Apart from this, the risk of an escalation in the war between Hamas and Israel could further benefit the safe-haven JPY and contribute to capping any meaningful appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. Traders now look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for a fresh impetus.
Market participants will look for cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and determining the near-term trajectory for the major. Heading into the key event risks, traders might look to the US economic data – the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Existing Home Sales data to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop, along with the Bank of Japan's dovish stance, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside. In fact, the Japanese central bank retains its view that inflation is transient and has no plans to phase out its massive monetary stimulus. Hence, any subsequent USD/JPY fall could be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|149.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.16
|Daily SMA50
|147.57
|Daily SMA100
|144.53
|Daily SMA200
|139.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.94
|Previous Daily Low
|149.49
|Previous Weekly High
|149.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.16
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to multi-day low after disappointing jobs data
AUD/USD turns lower for the second straight day in reaction to the rather unimpressive Australian monthly employment details. A generally weaker risk tone is seen as another factor driving flows away from the risk-sensitive Aussie amid the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar.
EUR/USD seems vulnerable below mid-1.0500s amid bullish USD
The EUR/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Thursday and oscillates in a narrow band below mid-1.0500s through the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Gold surges to 1,950 amid rising geopolitical tensions, cautious mood
Gold price hovers around $1,950 after retreating from the two-month highs of 1,962 during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The rally in the precious metal is bolstered by the rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East, which boosts the safe-haven flows.
Render token price rally likely exhausted after a 50% two-month run for RNDR
Render token has been on a strong recovery rally for almost two months now, with a steady price action recording higher highs and higher lows. After a successful run north, the uptrend could now be exhausted if history is enough to go by.
The toxic cocktail of Middle East tension & higher yields
Wall Street stocks experienced a significant decline from soaring yields and concerns about the global oil supply as investors grappled with persistent geopolitical tensions. Most equities traded lower as yields on nearly all US debt increased, with 10-year US Treasury yields rising by 8 basis points to 4.91%.