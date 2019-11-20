USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%

- Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%.
- US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.
The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure on Wednesday with the JPY attracting investors as a safe-haven amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute. As of writing, the pair was trading at 108.42, down 0.1% on a daily basis.
Risk-off flows keep the pair under pressure
The US Senate has approved the Hong Kong human rights bill on Tuesday to escalate the political tension with China as sides are trying to come to terms on the trade agreement. Additionally, a Reuters report earlier on Wednesday suggested that US President Donald Trump was asking for deep concessions from China in order to agree to tariff rollbacks. Moreover, Trump reiterated his willingness to raise tariffs if they fail to reach a deal.
The 10-year US Treasury bond yield on Tuesday closed 1.9% lower and extended its slide on Wednesday to reflect the sour sentiment. As of writing, the yield was losing 2.35% on a daily basis and Wall Street's main indexes' futures were in the negative territory to point to a weak start to the day.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index staged a technical correction to the 98 region to keep the pair's losses limited for the time being. Later in the session, the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) October meeting minutes will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|108.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.77
|Daily SMA50
|108.26
|Daily SMA100
|107.7
|Daily SMA200
|108.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.84
|Previous Daily Low
|108.45
|Previous Weekly High
|109.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, within familiar ranges. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD is on the back foot after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%
Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, beyond $1475 supply zone
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and climbed to near two-week tops, just above the $1475 region in the last hour.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.