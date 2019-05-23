USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates

- 10-year US T-bond yield drops to lowest level since Dec. 2017.
- US stocks suffer heavy losses on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index fails to hold above 98.
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68. As of writing, the pair was down 0.6% on a daily basis at 109.70.
Earlier today, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Huawei was "deeply tied" to the Chinese Communist Party and said that more U.S. companies would cut ties with the company, further escalating the tensions. The 10-year Treasury bond yield extended its daily slide and slumped to its lowest level since December of 2017 and major U.S: equity indexes started the day in the negative territory with the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, jumping nearly 20%.
On the other hand, the IHS Markit's Flash PMI report revealed that the business activity in both the manufacturing and service sectors in the U.S. expanded at a much slower rate than expected in May and weighed on the greenback.
Following a rally to its highest level in nearly two years at 98.37, the US Dollar Index reversed its course and slumped to the 98 area, not allowing the pair to stage a recovery.
Later in the session, FOMC members Kaplan, Daly, Bostic, and Barkin will be delivering speeches. However, the risk perception is likely to remain as the primary driver of the pair's action. In the early Asian session, inflation data from Japan will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|110.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.52
|Daily SMA50
|111.03
|Daily SMA100
|110.52
|Daily SMA200
|111.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.63
|Previous Daily Low
|110.24
|Previous Weekly High
|110.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.02
|Previous Monthly High
|112.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.