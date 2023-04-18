USD/JPY tracks yields to retreat from five-week high below 135.00 amid BoJ, Fed concerns

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/JPY prods two-day uptrend as it eases from multi-day high.
  • Fears that Japan’s fiscal policy, recent bond buying challenge BoJ’s ultra-loose monetary policy check Yen pair buyers.
  • Hawkish Fed bets, upbeat US data favor yields, US Dollar despite latest pullback in prices.
  • Second-tier US data, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.

USD/JPY bulls struggle to keep the reins during a three-day winning streak amid early Tuesday. While portraying the same, the Yen pair eases from an intraday high, as well as the highest levels since March 15, to 134.50 at the latest.

The latest chatters surrounding the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) easy money policy seem to weigh on the Yen pair as the decision-makers try to defend the current policy amid challenges from bond buying and fiscal moves.

That said, new Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said that BoJ bond purchases are not aimed at monetizing government debt while adding, “Interest rates are determined by various factors.”

Before BoJ’s Ueda, the newly appoint BoJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida also tried to defend the current monetary policy as he said, “Fiscal constraints won't undermine the ability to carry out monetary policy.”

Elsewhere, the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US PMIs and Japan inflation numbers, as well as due to mixed updates from China, also weighs on the USD/JPY price. While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive even as Wall Street closed with mild gains whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 0.67% intraday to 28,705 at the latest.

On the other hand, recently upbeat US data fuels the market’s bets on the 0.25% Fed rate hike in May, as well as cut the odds of a rate reduction from the US central bank sometime in late 2023. The same could be linked to the recently firmer US Treasury bond yields, before the latest retreat. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields snap a three-day uptrend with mild losses around 3.60% and 4.18% by the press time.

Not only the data and the yields but Fed talks also favored the hawkish Fed bets and the USD/JPY buyers previously. That said, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index jumped to 10.8 for April while snapping the four-month downtrend, as well as marking the highest level since July last year. Further, the US National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) housing market index also rose for the fourth consecutive month in April to 45, versus 44 expected and prior reading. Following the data, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Monday that he wants to see more evidence of inflation settling back to target. The policymaker also added that he feels reassured by what he is seeing in the banking sector.

Moving on, USD/JPY traders may witness further volatility as the economic calendar gets active. Though, Fed bets and yields are the key to follow for clear directions.

Technical analysis

USD/JPY pair’s successful trading above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 133.70 by the press time, allows the Yen pair buyers to remain hopeful despite the recent struggle.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 134.51
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 134.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 132.35
Daily SMA50 133.51
Daily SMA100 133.1
Daily SMA200 137.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 134.57
Previous Daily Low 133.71
Previous Weekly High 134.04
Previous Weekly Low 131.83
Previous Monthly High 137.91
Previous Monthly Low 129.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 134.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 134.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 133.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 133.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 133.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 134.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 135.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 135.64

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.6750 amid China Q1 GDP beat

AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.6750 amid China Q1 GDP beat

AUD/USD is consolidating gains below 0.6750, as the Chinese annualized GDP beat estimates with 4.5% in Q1. The Aussie remains underpinned by the less dovish RBA Minutes and a minor pullback in the US Dolllar. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0950 even as Fed vs. ECB play lures bulls, ZEW data eyed

EUR/USD rebound approaches 1.0950 even as Fed vs. ECB play lures bulls, ZEW data eyed

EUR/USD renews its intraday high around 1.0940 while licking its wounds amid early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair prints the first daily gains in three by recovering from the lowest levels in a week.

EUR/USD News

Gold bears prowl near psychological $2,000 level

Gold bears prowl near psychological $2,000 level

Gold price remains in the key support area in Asia with the bulls probing the bearish commitments at the psychological $2,000/oz level. XAU/USD has moved up from a low of $1,993.41 to score a high of $1,999.41 so far.

Gold News

Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?

Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?

Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide, catching late bulls off-guard. 

Read more

Fed rate hike odds shoot back up

Fed rate hike odds shoot back up

We still haven’t seen much reaction from the stock market, with investors seemingly not wanting to give recent news that much attention. But currencies and rates have definitely taken notice, with the US Dollar back on the bid and odds for a Fed hike in May shooting up.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures