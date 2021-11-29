USD/JPY tracks yields to rebound towards 114.00 amid COVID-19 variant woes

- USD/JPY consolidates the heaviest daily loss since March 2020, bounces off 13-day low.
- WHO termed Omnicron as a “variant of concern”, Japan tightens border controls.
- US Treasury yields recover as Fed’s Bostic rejects dovish concerns.
- Japan Retail Sales eased in September, Fed’s Powell, US President Biden eyed for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY licks its wounds around 113.75, up 0.55% intraday, following the heaviest daily fall in 20 months. That said, the yen pair tracks US Treasury yields and stock futures as global markets rethink the virus variant and its ability to roil the global economy after Friday’s harsh reaction.
The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields add five basis points (bps) to 1.53% whereas the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.80% at the latest. The corrective pullback seems to track comments from the US health officials and those from Israel that keep the traders hopeful of overcoming the coronavirus strain after the fears of ‘Omnicron’ roiled market sentiment the previous day.
Having identified zero cases of the fresh COVID-19 infections in the US, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) officials renewed hopes that the virus vaccines, as well as the booster doses, can help overcome the latest challenge to the global economy. On the same lines were comments from Israeli Professor Dror Mevorach who terms ‘Omnicron’ as less severe than the ‘Delta’ version of the coronavirus.
Also favoring the US Treasury yields and the USD/JPY buyers were the weekend comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, rejecting market talks that the virus strain will ease inflation fears by saying, “Covid is the source of inflation.”
At home, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced blocking the border for foreigners arriving from South Africa and eight other nations. It should be noted that Japan’s Retail Trade eased to 0.9%, versus 1.1% market consensus and -0.5% prior, in September.
Looking forward, the virus developments in the West will be particularly more important for the USD/JPY traders, which in turn highlights today’s speech from US President Joe Biden to update on the US reaction to the COVID-19 variant. Additionally, comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be observed closely for fresh impulse too.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the support-turned-resistance from early October, around 113.75 by the press time, becomes necessary for the USD/JPY buyers to retake controls. On the contrary, bears remain on the sidelines until the quote stays above 50-DMA level around 113.15.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54%
|Today daily open
|113.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.12
|Daily SMA50
|113.08
|Daily SMA100
|111.49
|Daily SMA200
|110.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.4
|Previous Daily Low
|113.05
|Previous Weekly High
|115.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.05
|Previous Monthly High
|114.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|110.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|117.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back below 1.1300 amid coronavirus fears
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1280 during Monday’s initial Asian session, following the heaviest daily jump of 2021. The coronavirus variant, dubbed as ‘Omicron’, shook markets and the US dollar on Friday before the greenback started nursing losses a few hours back.
GBP/USD: Bears eager for a covid trigger to move in towards 1.3200
GBP/USD, which has been tugged and pulled over recent weeks between central bank themes, now faces the risk of a covid contagion risk for the foreseeable future since the latest coronavirus threat.
Gold looks to $1,800 on ‘Omicron’ concerns
Gold reverses late Friday’s pullback from $1,815 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the metal keeps the previous day’s bounce off a two-month-old support line amid market fears emanating from the coronavirus strain, dubbed as ‘Omnicron’.
Basic Attention Token bucks downtrend with explosive rally to new all-time high
Basic Attention Token has snubbed the crypto downtrend and hit a new all-time high above $1.90. Brave browser has crossed 42 million active users, and BAT token utility is on the rise. FTX exchange recently announced support for SPL withdrawal of wrapped BAT tokens.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.