USD/JPY tracks rebound in US Treasury yields above 115.00

- USD/JPY reverses the previous day’s losses, picks up bids to refresh intraday high of late.
- US 10-year Treasury yields regain upside momentum, equities dwindle.
- Japan's economics came in mixed, covid-led measures likely to extend in Tokyo.
- Trade, geopolitical headlines entertain traders ahead of second-tier US data.
USD/JPY takes the bids to refresh intraday high around 115.20, consolidating the week-start losses as Tokyo opens for Tuesday.
The yen pair’s recent run-up could be linked to the cautious optimism in the market, as well as recovery in the US bond coupons after a sluggish start. It’s worth noting that mixed data at home and virus woes challenge the recent advances ahead of the US trade numbers.
The US 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.1 basis points to 1.92%, close to the highest levels since late 2020, while the US stock future print mild gains around 4,485 at the latest. That said, the benchmark US T-bond coupons eased from a two-year high the previous day while Wall Street marked sluggish closing.
Talking about data, Japan’s Overall Household Spending dropped to -0.20% YoY in December versus +0.3% forecast and -1.3% prior. On the same line were Current Account details for December, ¥-370.8B versus market consensus of ¥73.5B and ¥897.3B previous readouts. Though, the Trade Balance - BOP Basis improved to ¥-318.7B from ¥-431.3B during the stated month.
It’s worth noting that the US-Japan talks over easing Trump-era steel tariffs and Russia’s recently confirmatory tone add to the bullish bias of the risk-barometer pair.
On the contrary, the US-China trade tussles and fears of the hawkish Fed challenge market’s optimism, underpinning the US dollar rebound. “China-US trade faces new threats in 2022, with no new deal in sight,” said the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Moving on, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance for December, expected $-83B versus $-80.2B, may offer intermediate clues to the USD/JPY prices ahead of Thursday’s key US Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Technical analysis
A bearish spinning top candlestick on the daily play challenges USD/JPY buyers below the one-month-old resistance line near 115.35.
