USD/JPY Tokyo open: 30 pip round-turn, back to square-one awaiting FOMC

USD/JPY Tokyo open: 30 pip round-turn, back to square-one awaiting FOMCBy Ross J Burland
Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 111.54, down -0.05% on the day, having posted a daily high at 111.66 and low at 111.46.
USD/JPY is relatively steady in the Tokyo opening hour, moving approx 30 pip round turn in a consolidation around the midpoint of the 111 handle while traders soak up the price action overnight and gauge the market's foresight ahead of the FOMC showdown tonight.
However, there is little to go from, as price action was erratic in the pair on two-way choppy business around Trump's address at the UN. The dollar was sold off into the closing hours of the US session, while US 10yr yields rose from 2.21% to 2.24% (a fresh one-month high). The Fed fund futures yields continued to price the chance of a December rate hike at 56%.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the pair is biased higher according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as technical indicators are aiming to regain the upside, with the Momentum bouncing from its 100 level, and the RSI around 64, whilst the price remains well above moving averages, both converging around 109.70.
"Upcoming direction anyway, will depend on how the market takes Fed's announcement on monetary policy, as if it´s seen dovish, the pair can return towards the 110.00 price zone," Valeria added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.