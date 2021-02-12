USD/JPY to retest of the 200-DMA at 105.55 – Credit Suisse

The USD/JPY pair is stabilizing as expected at its near-term uptrend at 104.40 and analysts at Credit Suisse continue to look for a floor here for a retest of the 200-day average at 105.55.

Key quotes

“USD/JPY looks to be stabilizing as expected just ahead of what we look to be better support at the near-term uptrend from early January and early January high at 104.40/26. Our bias remains to look for a fresh floor here for an attempt to turn higher again.”

“Resistance moves to 104.93 initially, above which should see a move back to 105.33 and then the 200-day average at 105.55. A close above here and then 105.77 is needed to reassert the recovery for the ‘measured wedge objective’ at 106.95/107.05.”

“Below 104.26 can see weakness extend to the 55-day average at 103.99/94, but with fresh buyers again looked for here. A close below though would warn of a more serious turn lower to test 103.64/56, potentially 103.33.”