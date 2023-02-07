The Yen has rebounded modestly supported by the release of stronger than expected wage data from Japan. Economists at MUFG Bank stick to their forecast of USD/JPY 120 this year.
Favourable outcome for spring wage negotiations needed to trigger a stronger JPY rally
“The stronger monthly wage data will need to be backed up as well by a favourable outcome for the spring wage negotiations to trigger a stronger rally for the Yen.”
“The Yen is currently lacking a fresh catalyst to trigger further gains although we still expect USD/JPY to move into the low 120.00’s this year.”
