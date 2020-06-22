USD/JPY to lure investors out of the 106.60-107.30 range

USD/JPY continues to trade just below the 107.00 level, neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, as the pair needs to escape from the 106.60-107.30 zone to attract some interest, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.
Key quotes
“The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish stance according to the 4-hour chart, as a bearish 20 SMA caps the upside around 107.00. The moving average continues to head lower below the larger ones, as technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its mid-line, and the RSI hovering around 44.”
“USD/JPY has been ranging for the last three days and needs to break below 106.60 or advance above 107.30 to become attractive for speculative interest.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
