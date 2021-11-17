USD/JPY is on the cusp of returning over 115.00 for the first time since March 2017. Economists at Société Générale expect the pair to continue its march forward to 115.50, then 117.10.
Upmove extends
“USD/JPY is likely to head higher towards projections of 115.50 and 117.10.”
“July high of 112.23 cushions downside.”
