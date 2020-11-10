USD/JPY to lose bullish potential on a break below 104.90

USD/JPY trades at around 105.30, near the 105.64 top, as the dollar remains strong in quieter markets. The pair retains its bullish bias with initial though a break below 104.90 would change the outlook, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“Markets are looking a bit more calmer this Tuesday, stabilizing after yesterday’s enthusiasm. The American dollar gave up some ground in corrective mode, but remains the strongest, holding near weekly highs against most major rivals. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields eased, preventing the USD/JPY pair from advancing further. Still, markets remain in risk-on mode.”
“Japanese data was mixed, as the September Trade Balance printed a surplus of ¥918.4 billion, better than anticipated, although the Eco Watchers Survey on the current situation improved by less than anticipated in October, printing at 54.5 from 49.3 in the previous month. The US calendar won’t offer relevant data today.”
“From a technical point of view, USD/JPY retains its bullish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair briefly fell below its 200 SMA but also that it quickly recovered above it. The 20 SMA continues advancing below the larger ones, while technical indicators consolidate near overbought levels. The tide may change on a break below 104.90, a static support level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits two-month high on upbeat UK data, vaccine hopes
GBP/USD has topped 1.32, hitting the highest since early September after the UK reports a surprising drop in jobless claims and a better-than-expected increase in wages. Brexit and coronavirus developments are eyed.
EUR/USD falls below 1.18 as German data disappoints
EUR/USD has failed to hold onto covid vaccine-related gains and is falling after German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed with 39 points. US political developments are eyed.
XAU/USD’s recovery falters at $1890 amid bearish crossover
Gold stalls dead cat bounce amid bearish crossover on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has turned flat within the bearish zone. A test of $1848 key support is back on the sellers’ radars.
Forex Today: Dollar drops with yields as markets calm from vaccine euphoria, US politics eyed
Markets are taking a breather from the euphoria seen on Monday after Pfizer announced a breakthrough on a coronavirus vaccine. The dollar is dropping alongside bond yields.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.