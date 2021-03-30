USD/JPY to hit new highs fueled by rising long-term US yields – MUFG

USD/JPY has lifted above the 110.00 level for the first time since last March when the COVID-19 crisis first started to significantly impact financial markets. The continued march higher for USD/JPY has been supported by the ongoing rise in long-term US yields ahead of Biden’s long-term infrastructure spending plans, as reported by MUFG Bank.
See: USD/JPY to race higher towards the 110.30/38 region – Commerzbank
Key quotes
“The 30-day correlation between daily % changes in USD/JPY and the 10-year UST yield has risen over the past month to +0.41 from around +0.20 at the end of February. In contrast, there has been little correlation between USD/JPY performance and the S&P 500 (-0.03). Upward pressure on long-term US yields is expected to be supported by another fiscal stimulus policy announcement from the Biden administration in the week ahead.”
“President Biden will outline how he would pay for his $3 trillion to $4 trillion plan to tackle America's infrastructure needs on Wednesday, a proposal likely to include tax increases first laid out on the campaign trail. According to the Washington Post, the two-pronged package that President Biden will begin unveiling includes higher amounts of federal spending but also significantly more in new tax revenue with possibly as much as $4 trillion in new spending and more than $3 trillion in tax increases.”
“It differs from the recent $1.9 trillion COVID fiscal package in two main ways. Firstly, the spending will be spread over a longer period, and secondly, it will not all be financed through issuing more debt. According to the Washington Post, officials are worried that the large gap between spending and revenue would widen the deficit by such a large degree that it could risk triggering a spike in interest rates, which could in turn cause federal debt payments to skyrocket.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.