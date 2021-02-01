USD/JPY to extend the rise once above 104.95

The dollar is up, despite a generally better market’s mood, with USD/JPY trading just below the 105.00 threshold. The pair could extend its advance once beyond 104.95, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Japan released the January Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 49.8, slightly better than the previous 49.7 estimate. Later in the day, Markit will publish the final reading of its US January Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 59.1. The country will also publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 60 from 60.7 in the previous month.”
“The USD/JPY pair is trading far above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading north almost vertically. Technical indicators lack directional strength, but stand well into positive levels, with the RSI around 72. Another bullish run should be expected on a break above the 104.95 resistance level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as the US dollar makes a comeback
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.2100, hit by broad-based US dollar comeback. The ECB downplaying rate cut odds and upbeat Eurozone Final Manufacturing PMI fail to lift the euro. Seasonality favors strength in the US dollar in February.
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3750 on upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3750, benefiting from the risk-on market mood and upbeat UK Final Manufacturing PMI. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for fiscal stimulus lift risk sentiment. Focus shifts to US ISM.
Silver: XAG/USD rallies hard to eight-year highs at $30, more gains in the offing
XAG/USD tested the $30 mark for the first time in eight years. Bulls remain in control amid the retail-trade frenzy. $32.25 next in sight for buyers amid bullish monthly RSI
XRP price goes under extreme manipulation by new Telegram group
XRP price is up more than 140% since January 30. The recent upswing seems to be inspired by GameStop’s price action, which was mainly manipulated by the infamous WallStreetBets Reddit community. Despite the hype around Ripple, on-chain metrics forecast a bearish outlook as whales continue dumping their holdings en masse.
US Dollar Index looks firm round 90.80 ahead of ISM
The greenback starts the week on the bid side and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh peaks in the 90.80/85 band.