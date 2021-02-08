USD/JPY to extend the rally on a break above 105.75

USD/JPY trades around 105.60, as the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 1.20%, a level that was last seen in March 2020. The pair needs to break through the monthly high of 105.76 to see further gains, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, briefs.
“Financial markets are optimistic amid hopes for a large US stimulus package and progress in the global battle against COVID-19. Vaccine immunization remains sluggish amid production issues but progressing. Over the weekend, Israel announced it discovered a promising drug to cure severe cases.”
“USD/JPY has additional room to go, according to intraday technical readings. The pair reached a 2021 high of 105.76, with further gains likely on a break above it.”
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD climbs to two-day tops, beyond $1820 confluence hurdle
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 area and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Monday. The uptick pushed the commodity to two-day tops, around the $1823 region during the mid-European session.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.