USD/JPY to extend its gains once beyond 108.95

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

The USD/JPY pair is poised to resume its advance in the near-term as trades near its recent highs after recovering from a daily low at 108.41, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports. 

See – USD/JPY: Levels between 109.00 and 110.00 to be the top for this current rally – MUFG

Key quotes

“The US will publish February inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index is foreseen at 1.7% YoY, up from 1.4% previously, while the core annual inflation is expected to have remained steady at 1.4%.”

“USD/JPY retains its bullish potential in the near-term. The pair would have better chances of rallying once above 108.95, the immediate resistance level.”

 

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction

EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction

EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves

GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700

Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700

Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).

Gold News

Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front

Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front

Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.

Read more

Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings

Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures