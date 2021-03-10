USD/JPY to extend its gains once beyond 108.95

The USD/JPY pair is poised to resume its advance in the near-term as trades near its recent highs after recovering from a daily low at 108.41, Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“The US will publish February inflation figures. The Consumer Price Index is foreseen at 1.7% YoY, up from 1.4% previously, while the core annual inflation is expected to have remained steady at 1.4%.”
“USD/JPY retains its bullish potential in the near-term. The pair would have better chances of rallying once above 108.95, the immediate resistance level.”
