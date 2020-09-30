USD/JPY to complete a minor top below 105.21 with next support at 104.88/83 – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY strength continues to stall as expected at its 55-day average and downtrend from early June at 105.82/92 and analysts at Credit Suisse continue to look for this to cap and for the downtrend to ideally resume. Below 105.21 the pair would complete a minor top with support next at 104.88/83.
Key quotes
“USD/JPY strength continues to stall as expected at price resistance at 105.82/92 and with the 55-day average and downtrend from early June now also here we continue to look for this to cap and for the downtrend to ideally resume.”
“Support stays seen at 105.26/21, below which would now see a minor top complete to add weight to this view with support seen next at 105.09, then 104.88/83. Beneath this latter area should confirm the recovery may already be over with support then seen next at 104.40/37, then the 104.00 recent low.”
“Immediate resistance is seen at 105.64. A close above 105.92 would warn of a more concerted move higher with resistance seen next at 106.22/29 and then 106.51/56.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
