USD/JPY to climb towards the 109.85 high of June 2020 – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY is already pushing above the 61.8% retracement of the fall from last March and July 2020 high at 108.17/23 and analysts at Credit Suisse stay bullish for a move to the 109.85 high of June 2020.
Key quotes
“USD/JPY has already extended to and currently above our next objective of 108.17/23 – the 61.8% retracement of the fall from last March and the July 2020 high. Whilst a cap should be allowed here initially on a closing basis, we stay bullish and look for a clear break in due course.”
“We would see resistance next at 108.55 ahead of 109.03 and then the high of June 2020, 50% retracement of the entire 2016/2020 bear trend and 78.6% retracement from the fall from last March at 109.76/92, which should prove a tough initial barrier.”
“Support moves to 107.82 initially, below which can ease the immediate upside bias for a fall back to 107.15, with 106.97 then ideally holding.”
“Below 106.66 is needed to suggest the best of the strength has been seen for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP
XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart. RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline. US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.