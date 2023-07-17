USD/JPY ticks down to mid-138.00s, holds above two-month low touched on Friday

- A combination of factors fails to assist USD/JPY to build on Friday's bounce from a two-month low.
- Speculations that the BoJ will tweak its YCC policy boost the JPY and cap the upside for the major.
- Bets that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle continue to weigh on the USD and the pair.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from the 137.25 area, or a nearly two-month low and kicks off the new week on a subdued note. Spot prices oscillate in a narrow trading band through the Asian session and currently trade just above mid-138.00s, awaiting a fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.
In the meantime, speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could adjust its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy as soon as this month might continue to underpin the Japanese Yen (JPY) and act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. The bets were lifted by recent data, which showed that Japan's nominal base salary grew at the fastest pace in 28 years in May. Furthermore, Japanese media reported that the BoJ is likely to raise its FY2023 inflation forecast, which has exceeded the 2% goal for more than a year and should put pressure on the central bank to start unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy settings. This has pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond to its highest level since late April last week and lent support to the JPY.
Apart from this, a mildly softer tone around the US equity futures further benefits the safe-haven JPY and contributes to capping the upside for the USD/JPY pair. This, along with the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Investors now seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle, especially after the latest US CPI report showed a further moderation in consumer prices. Adding to this, the US PPI recorded the smallest annual rise in nearly three years in June, which, along with signs that the US labour market is cooling, should allow the US central bank to hold interest rates after the widely anticipated 25 bps lift-off in July.
This fails to assist the USD to build on its modest bounce from the lowest level since April 2022 touched on Friday and favours the USD/JPY bears. Furthermore, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone, validating the near-term bearish outlook for the major. Hence, any intraday positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Market participants now look to the Chinese macro data dump, which might influence the broader risk sentiment and provide some impetus to the pair. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|138.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.52
|Daily SMA50
|140.15
|Daily SMA100
|137.02
|Daily SMA200
|137.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.16
|Previous Daily Low
|137.24
|Previous Weekly High
|143
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
