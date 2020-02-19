The USD/JPY pair is at fresh yearly highs above 110.30, trading a few pips above the level. Better mood and Japanese data hit the yen, Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet reports.
Key quotes
“Market players are in a better mood this Wednesday, as China reported that the number of coronavirus contagion cases outside the Hubei province is slowing. That weighs the most on the Japanese yen due to its safe-haven condition and the batch of recessionary data released in the last couple of weeks.”
“Japan released overnight its January Merchandise Trade Balance, which resulted in ¥-1312.6B, better than the ¥-1694.9B expected although much worse than the previous ¥-154.6B.”
“The US will release today MBA Mortgages Applications for the week ended February 14, and January Housing Starts and Building Permits. During the American afternoon, the FOMC will release the Minutes of its January meeting.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
