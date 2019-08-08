USD/JPY: The trend is for yen appreciation – MUFG

Takahiro Sekido, Japan Strategist at MUFG Research, sees the USD/JPY pair with a bearish bias for next week, trading in the 104.50/107.50 range.
Key Quotes:
“Investors typically turn to JPY and CHF in averting risk. JPY selling by Japanese investors buying overseas assets is likely to support USDJPY at times, but the trend is for JPY strengthening, if only at a slow pace. However USD remains firm against RMB and other emerging country currencies and some G10 currencies, including AUD, which has softened on falling resource prices and developments with China.”
“Though, USD is expected to weaken slightly, as another rate cut this year is increasingly factored in and with the 10Yr yield falling to 1.6%. We expect USDJPY to slowly decline, and it could approach the 105 level on growing risk aversion.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls look to 2018-2019 down channel, but ECB lurking
EUR/USD is trading between a range of 1.1181 and 1.1233, down -0.10% on the session as markets move into consolidation for the most part with a slight recovery in risk appetite.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500
Gold prices are modestly off multi-year highs on Thursday, trading slightly below the $1500 area. The intraday tone is bearish but so far the correction has been limited.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.