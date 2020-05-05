USD/JPY: The risk stays seen lower – Credit Suisse

Resistance at 107.50 ideally caps for weakness back to 106.45/35, then 105.20/14, according to analysts at Credit Suisse.

Key quotes

“With a bearish continuation pattern in place below 106.92 we thus stay bearish and look for a retest of 106.45/35 – last week’s low and the 50% retracement of the March rally. Beneath here in due course should see support next at 105.77, then the 61.8% retracement of the March rally and price support at 105.20/14.”

“Near-term resistance remains at 107.08/17 ideally caps to keep the immediate risk lower. Above 107.50 though remains needed to raise the prospect of a more neutral trend and strength to 108.04/08.”