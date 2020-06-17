  • USD/JPY is trading just under flat in a lacklustre session on Thursday.
  • There seems to be no reaction to the risk-aversion theme in the markets.

USD/JPY 1-hour

It is sideways city in USD/JPY town as the market once again fails to break out of the recent range between 107.63 and 107.00. It is a very interesting time as the JPY normally gets stronger during risk-off environments but at the moment the safe-havens all seem to be stuck. 

Looking at the technicals, a break in either direction could be very important and as the market is refusing to move lower during risk-off phases it will probably move higher. This period looks like a dead cat bounce on the daily chart from when the market fell from 109.69 to 106.57 in a three day crash on 8th June. 

The indicators are obviously flat. The MACD is a good one to watch when there are sideways market conditions as a good break can provide some good signals. Like with Bollinger bands when there is a period of low volatility the thinner the bands the bigger the snap. In the case of MACD the closer the signal lines and the thinner the histogram bars the bigger the potential breakout. 

USD/JPY consolidation

Additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.3
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 107.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.87
Daily SMA50 107.55
Daily SMA100 108.16
Daily SMA200 108.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 107.64
Previous Daily Low 107.21
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 106.57
Previous Monthly High 108.09
Previous Monthly Low 105.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.72
Daily Pivot Point R1 107.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 108

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, falling amid concerns about a slow return to normal in the US and the UK, as well as the Brexit deadlock. UK inflation met expectations with 0.5% in May. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.12 amid US coronavirus worries

EUR/USD pressured toward 1.12 amid US coronavirus worries

EUR/USD is trading down, closer to 1.12. The safe-haven dollar is rising as Florida and Texas reported accelerating coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Tensions between India and China, as well as in the Korean peninsula are elevated. 

EUR/USD News

Gold: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level

Gold: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level

Gold has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to the $1712 area and has now moved well within the striking distance of daily tops.

Gold News

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000

Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.

Read more

Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown

Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown

Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures