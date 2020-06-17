- USD/JPY is trading just under flat in a lacklustre session on Thursday.
- There seems to be no reaction to the risk-aversion theme in the markets.
USD/JPY 1-hour
It is sideways city in USD/JPY town as the market once again fails to break out of the recent range between 107.63 and 107.00. It is a very interesting time as the JPY normally gets stronger during risk-off environments but at the moment the safe-havens all seem to be stuck.
Looking at the technicals, a break in either direction could be very important and as the market is refusing to move lower during risk-off phases it will probably move higher. This period looks like a dead cat bounce on the daily chart from when the market fell from 109.69 to 106.57 in a three day crash on 8th June.
The indicators are obviously flat. The MACD is a good one to watch when there are sideways market conditions as a good break can provide some good signals. Like with Bollinger bands when there is a period of low volatility the thinner the bands the bigger the snap. In the case of MACD the closer the signal lines and the thinner the histogram bars the bigger the potential breakout.
Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|107.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.87
|Daily SMA50
|107.55
|Daily SMA100
|108.16
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.64
|Previous Daily Low
|107.21
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.57
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.25 amid coronavirus, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, falling amid concerns about a slow return to normal in the US and the UK, as well as the Brexit deadlock. UK inflation met expectations with 0.5% in May.
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.12 amid US coronavirus worries
EUR/USD is trading down, closer to 1.12. The safe-haven dollar is rising as Florida and Texas reported accelerating coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Tensions between India and China, as well as in the Korean peninsula are elevated.
Gold: Moves back closer to session tops, just below $1725 level
Gold has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to the $1712 area and has now moved well within the striking distance of daily tops.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000
Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.