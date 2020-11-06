USD/JPY: The break of 104.00 marks an important regime shift lower – Credit Suisse

USD/JPY has seen a further sharp collapse for a conclusive break of key price support at 104.02/00 and a weekly close below here should reinforce the view that the pair has seen a significant regime shift, exposing support at 101.57/18 – the March spike low and potential trend support, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“USD/JPY has seen a further sharp collapse following its bearish ‘outside day’ for a conclusive break of key price support at 104.02/00. Whilst we would like to see a weekly close below here to confirm, we think this is highly likely to be seen to reinforce the view we have seen a significant break to the downside and regime shift.”
“Weakness has already extended to test 103.43 – the 78.6% retracement of the rally from March – but whilst a rebound from here should still be allowed for our broader outlook remains for a clear break for a test of what we see as more important support at 101.57/18 – the March spike low and potential trend support.”
“Resistance moves to 103.77/84 initially, then 104.00/02, with the broader risk seen lower whilst below 104.62.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
