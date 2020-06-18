USD/JPY: The 106.00 area emerges on the horizon – UOB

USD/JPY risks further retracements and a potential test of the 106.00 neighbourhood in the near-term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we detected the ‘slightly weakened underlying tone’ and expected USD to ‘trade at a lower range of 107.00/107.55’. USD subsequently dropped to 106.94 and closed on a soft note at 107.00 (-0.30%). It extended its decline this morning and the risk from here is for USD to weaken towards last week’s 106.56 low. A dip below this level would not be surprising but the next support at 106.30 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 107.05 followed by 107.25.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “After closing largely unchanged for 3 days in a row, USD slipped and closed down by -0.30% yesterday (17 Jun). Downward momentum is showing sign of picking up but as highlighted since last Thursday (11 Jun, spot at 107.05), USD has to close below 106.70 before a sustained decline can be expected. The prospect for such a move has increased and would continue to increase as long as USD does not move back above 107.60 (‘strong resistance’ level previously at 108.00). Looking forward, if USD closes below 106.70, it could weaken towards last month’s low near 106.00.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold looks for a firm direction above 50-day SMA
Gold prices remain directionless below $1730 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recently bounced off intraday low on fresh US-China tension but remains near the previous day’s close.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.