USD/JPY tests 110.00 supported by rising US T-bond yields

- USD/JPY is edging higher after posting small gains on Monday.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2%.
- US stocks look to open little changed after long weekend.
The USD/JPY pair managed to post small gains on Monday and continued to push higher ahead of the American session on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis at 109.98.
Rising US T-bond yields lift USD/JPY
Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping USD/JPY stay in the positive territory on Tuesday. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is sitting at its highest level in more than 10 days at 1.366, rising 2.1% on the day. Additionally, the US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily gains at 92.30.
There won't be any high-tier data releases featured in the US economic docket and the pair is likely to continue to react to fluctuations in the US T-bond yields.
Meanwhile, the US stock index futures are trading flat on the day, suggesting that the risk perception will not be able to provide a directional clue in the second half of the day.
Earlier in the day, the data from Japan showed that the Labor Cash Earnings increase by 1% on a yearly basis in July while the Leading Economic Index declined to 104.1 from 104.6 in June. On Tuesday, Japan's Cabinet Office will release the second-quarter GDP data, which is expected to show a growth of 0.4% on a quarterly basis.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|109.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.89
|Daily SMA50
|110.05
|Daily SMA100
|109.72
|Daily SMA200
|107.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.95
|Previous Daily Low
|109.7
|Previous Weekly High
|110.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.59
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.22
